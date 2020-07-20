19

13

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 20 hours ago

Oh My Girl's Arin radiates modeling 'Clarins' skincare products for 'Dazed'

AKP STAFF

Oh My Girl's Arin captivated readers with her radiant skin for the August issue of 'Dazed' magazine!

For this pictorial, Arin displayed her professionalism as she modeled 'Clarins' skincare products. The idol also garnered surprise from the staff members during the photoshoot, as she revealed that this was her first time participating in a beauty pictorial. 

Regarding Oh My Girl's recent rise to popularity after their "Nonstop" promotions, Arin said, "It's been 5 years since we debuted. We may have stumbled along the way here and there, but Oh My Girl has always upheld a strong mindset to continue showing our best sides ever since our debut. We believe that the fans are giving us so much love due to all of our efforts until now, and so we are thankful and happy for each day. None of us feel overexcited by our sudden popularity." 

The idol continued to impress with her mature mindset, as she added on, "I want to always show the fans my professional side. Rather than any other side, I want to be good at my profession." 

  1. Oh My Girl
  2. Arin
7 2,609 Share 59% Upvoted

3

pikachuki14 pts 18 hours ago 0
18 hours ago

Our Maknae

Share

2

helloracypeach48 pts 19 hours ago 0
19 hours ago

Wow.. 1st id like to commend her for her efforts. Shes been really popular with lots of solo promotions. 2nd i was surprised by this shots of her. What a beauty plus you can See her effort in this. Shes doing her best. Yay arinnn. Way to go

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND