Oh My Girl's Arin radiates modeling 'Clarins' skincare products for 'Dazed'

Oh My Girl's Arin captivated readers with her radiant skin for the August issue of 'Dazed' magazine!

For this pictorial, Arin displayed her professionalism as she modeled 'Clarins' skincare products. The idol also garnered surprise from the staff members during the photoshoot, as she revealed that this was her first time participating in a beauty pictorial.

Regarding Oh My Girl's recent rise to popularity after their "Nonstop" promotions, Arin said, "It's been 5 years since we debuted. We may have stumbled along the way here and there, but Oh My Girl has always upheld a strong mindset to continue showing our best sides ever since our debut. We believe that the fans are giving us so much love due to all of our efforts until now, and so we are thankful and happy for each day. None of us feel overexcited by our sudden popularity."

The idol continued to impress with her mature mindset, as she added on, "I want to always show the fans my professional side. Rather than any other side, I want to be good at my profession."

