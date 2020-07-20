27

Lay sits down at the table in intense 4th solo album '蓮 (LIT)' concept images

EXO's Lay has released an intense new batch of concept photos for his upcoming 4th solo album, '蓮 (LIT)'!

The full version of Lay's '蓮 (LIT)', which contains all of the tracks from his Part.1 album released last month as well as 6 new tracks from Part. 2, will be released worldwide in just a few more hours - on July 21 at 12 PM KST. 

The album contains a variety of tracks as Lay travels from his past lives to his most present one, including "沸 (Rain)", "媽(Mama)", "蹦 (Boom)", "喚 (Call My Name)", "夜 (Late Night)", and "愿(Wish)". Lay also participated as a producer and composer in his 4th full solo album, alongside renowned producers like Scott StorchMike DaleyMitchell Owens, and Murda Beatz

Sit down at the table for a medley of delicious new songs with Lay, below!

nunyabsnss
10 hours ago

The album is absolutely amazing! The King of China served again, he killed it and is looking so handsome and charismatic in the teasers.

