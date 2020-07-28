Netizens are angered by the lack of social distancing at a baseball game in Busan.



Recently, baseball stadiums have resumed holding games and letting spectators enter. However, netizens have criticized certain teams and locations as there are no regulations on social distancing being kept in certain areas.

On July 28th, the Lotte Giants and NC Dinos held their baseball game at Busan Sajik Baseball Stadium in Busan. This was the first baseball game that allowed citizens to come to the stadium after the COVID19 outbreak.

Most spectators were wearing masks but were sitting close together in large groups. Although there were many seats left open, the spectators seemed to huddle together and sit closer than the advised 1-meter distance.

Only 1,000 spectators were allowed to enter the stadium but many netizens were disappointed and worried to see so many people sitting closely in large groups. Some were angered that the stadium did not implement prevention measures more strictly.

Currently, there are 167 confirmed cases of the Coronavirus in Busan as of July 28th KST.