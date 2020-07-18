Netizens are amused by CIX’s Seunghun and Hyunsuk's similar facial expressions after their failed mukbang attempts

Recently, a post comparing CIX’s Seunghun and Hyunsuk’s expression during their mukbang surfaced in the netizen commnunity.

Earlier on June 18 Seunghun held a V Live with fellow member Yonghee, making yellow watermelon fruit salad with milk, a hot mukbang item nowadays. However the member was seen grimacing while trying the final product out.

Netizens compared his expression to Hyunsuk’s during his attempt of green onion flavored Chex (cereal) on the July 18 stream on V Live.

Many netizens found their expressions very cute and are amused by the mukbangs. “It’s almost like they’re scared that people won’t know they’re from the same group, they have the same expression”, “CIX are so cute, I’m Hyunsuk-ing today tooㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋ He changed it to a milk mukbang immediatelyㅋㅋㅋㅋ", “This is so funny and cute I’m going crazyㅋㅋㅋㅋ”.