On July 19, boy group D1CE will be releasing ‘I’ll Stay with You,’ the 6th OST for KBS2 weekend drama ‘Once Again’.

D1CE’s Woo Jin Young participated in the production of this OST as a lyricist. On top of this, his sister Ra.L who has worked on OSTs for dramas such as ‘When the Camilla Blooms,’ ‘The World of Couples’ and ‘The King’ also worked on this OST as the vocal director.

The OST ‘I’ll Stay with You’ will be released on July 19, 6PM KST on all major music platforms.