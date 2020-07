On July 19, rookie boy group TOO surprise fans with special present of their "ID Photos" to celebrate their latest release 'Count 1, 2' exceeding 5M views on YouTube.

The boys look refreshing and adorable on their ID photos, check them out below!

Meanwhile, the group recently came back with their 2nd mini album 'Run TOOgether'. Watch their latest MV 'Watch 1, 2' below!