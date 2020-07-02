Na Young Suk PD says he had plans to kidnap the main cast of 'Hospital Playlist' for new season of 'Youth Over Flowers'

Back on July 2, star PD Na Young Suk of tvN programs such as 'Three Meals A Day', 'New Journey To The West', 'Youn's Kitchen', and more held a YouTube live broadcast with Shin Won Ho PD of 'Hospital Playlist'!

Actor Kim Dae Myung of 'Hospital Playlist' also joined in during the live broadcast, where Na Young Suk PD revealed, "A lot of people have been asking that I kidnap Jo Jung Suk, Kim Dae Myung, Jung Kyung Ho, Jeon Mi Do, and Yoo Yun Suk, and to be honest, I can't say that I didn't have those kinds of plans myself."

He continued, "I asked Shin PD if they were close in real life, and Shin PD said that they were. So we talked about doing a reality with the stars once the drama came to an end. However, due to the current situation and with the world experiencing these struggles, it's difficult to bring people together. After a lot of debate, we've come to a decision to wait until after season 2 or even after season 3."

Actor Kim Dae Myung shared, "I would love to go." When Na Young Suk PD asked where he would like to go with his fellow 'Hospital Playlist' cast members, Kim Dae Myung answered, "Where ever. We've talked about going camping before. Doing the whole tent thing." Here, Na PD remarked, "Yun Suk loves that kind of stuff," and Shin PD added on, "He must not find such things tiresome."

Previously, Na Young Suk PD has worked with the cast of 'Reply 1988' and 'Reply 1994' on popular seasons of 'Youth Over Flowers', also continuing the series by kidnapping boy group WINNER per Song Min Ho's request. Do you want to see the 'Hospital Playlist' actors going camping on 'Youth Over Flowers' soon?