Singer/song-writer Joo Young reveals he's a big fan of Red Velvet + has a collab song ready for Wendy

On July 3, solo singer/song-writer Joo Young held a roundtable interview with the press in light of the release of his new single album, 'Love Distance'.

Set for release online later on July 3 at 6 PM KST, Joo Young's new comeback song "Love Distance" features Heize and depicts the strange feelings of meeting one's lover for the first time as strangers.

During his interview, Joo Young was asked to choose three artists he would like to collaborate with in the future. It took the singer a moment to decide, but after some time he named The Black Skirts, Hyukoh, and Red Velvet's Wendy.

He said, "I've been a fan of The Black Skirts since I was in high school. One time I went to see them perform, and their music was shockingly new and unique. Anyone could tell that their albums were the result of countless hours of effort."

Next, Joo Young revealed that he actually has a collaboration song written for Red Velvet's Wendy! He commented, "I want to ask that they listen to the track first. I will be requesting a collaboration soon. Once they listen to the track, I'm sure that they will want to do the song. There's absolutely nothing Wendy would lose from these songs, she would only gain."

Lastly, Joo Young shared that he's been a big fan of Red Velvet for a while. "I've done covers of Red Velvet songs in the past. Actually, I'm a fan of SM Entertainment albums in general. I've always like SHINee albums, and when I recently listened to some NCT music I was surprised. It was really unique. They have a way of transforming sounds and concepts that could be difficult for the general public, into music meant for the public," the singer said.

