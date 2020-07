According to media outlet reports on July 3, EXO member Kai is gearing up for his official solo debut!

Insiders say that Kai is currently busy working on his solo debut album, set for release some time in the latter half of 2020. This will mark Kai's solo debut 8-years after his debut as a member of EXO. So far, EXO members who have made their solo debuts include Baekhyun, Chen, Suho, and Lay.

Stay tuned for updates on Kai's solo debut album!