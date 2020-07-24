29

Model Han Hyun Min reveals he will get a physical assessment this year to enroll for mandatory military service

Han Hyun Min, who is famous as the first Korean model of African descent, had revealed his plans to enroll for mandatory military service.

 BNT News revealed an interview with Han Hyun Min on July 24th. Han Hyun Min received many questions about college and his independence.

He was also asked about his military service, in which he replied "I hope to enroll in the army early." He stated, "I'm not sure when I should go (to the army) since I turned twenty but I plan to get a physical assessment this year and enroll when the time comes."



Meanwhile, Han Hyun Min is a South Korean male model of Nigerian and Korean descent, with his father being Nigerian and his mother being Korean. He gained his popularity as he modeled for many famous designers.

pink_oracle7,193 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

Military? But he's just a baby still.

kyraangelfae01919 pts 51 minutes ago 0
51 minutes ago

i guess he wants to go in early and get it out of the way so it doesn't interrupt his career later there are some actors who actually did this before who have successful careers now

