Medical staff members hug an elementary school child who cried on the stairs because he was afraid of COVID19 testing

In Korea, a child buried his face in his hands and shed tears as he was afraid to get tested for COVID19.

The busy medical staff, people running around in protective gear as only seen in movies - all must have been so unfamiliar and frightening to an elementary school student.



However, a medical staff held him warmly in her arms to comfort the child.





A screening treatment booth was installed at Mukhyeon Elementary School to conduct COVID19 testing on July 5. One of the elementary students came to undergo the testing but sat down by the stairs because he was taken aback by the unfamiliar environment he had never experienced.



Although the testing process was tight on time, the medical staff held the frightened child quietly and waited for him to be ready. Soon, four more medical staff members gathered around the child to encourage and support him.



Thanks to the warm support and comfort of the medical staff, the elementary student was able to bravely complete his examination.







Meanwhile, three students were confirmed to have been infected by COVID19 at Mukhyeon Elementary School as of July 5.



