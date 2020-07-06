Netizens reacts to cute "Tiki-Taka" between RM and Jin of BTS

BTS members are known to have a close, knit-tight relationship with each other but they're also known to jokingly say things to annoy one another.



The members often make fun of Jimin's small fingers or poke fun at every little thing each member says and does. However, the fans all know the members all love each other as they are always seen showing affection to each other.

Recently, two of the members made fans laugh by showing their "Tiki-Taka" on Weverse.



It all started with a post created by a fan who was worried about V who looked a bit down these days.

RM went to comment on the post saying "Do you know gamsung text..?" and "gamsung..not Samsung..that's what we need in our lives."









A few minutes later, RM made a post of his own with the words "For all the international ARMYs.. This is Samsung + Chilsung.. But what you need..is Gamsung..Y'all gotta know..#mood"







This is when Jin decided to start the cute quarrel. Jin commented on RM's post asking how will RM translate this to his fans and continued on with making dad jokes.

This little tika-taka between RM and Jin are frequently seen by BTS fans as the duo are always in competition on who dances better. Once again, the two made fans laugh and love BTS even more.

Meanwhile, "Gamsung" is a Korean word which means a sentimental emotion of feeling nostalgia, tenderness, and longing.

RM and Jin are both seen using this word to make puns out of them. Some fans have commented on explaining the puns while others express their laugher on the post.

Netizens' commented:

"I don't understand this but I'm pretty sure this is something funny."



"RM cared to post in English for his international fans. I'm so touched."

"What is Chilsung?"



"RM mentioned Samsung + Chilsung because Samsung is obviously Samsung. Chilsung is a Korean soda brand like Sprite that BTS is promoting at the moment."

"Jin's joke: Sam is three in English, and Chil is seven so Samsung + Chilsung = 10 sung..."

