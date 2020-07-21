25

Posted by haydn-an AKP STAFF 6 hours ago

(G)I-DLE release Soojin's concept image for their single "DUMDi DUMDi"

(G)I-DLE will be making a come back in August and have begun releasing concept photos.

Recently, (G)I-DLE member Soojin's concept photo was released. Soojin winks into the camera as she emits a cute vibe as she sits with a cushion in her arms.

Previously, member Miyeon's concept photo was revealed and gave off a contrasting vibe to Soojin's

(G)I-DLE made an announcement of their comeback earlier this summer and has started to release teaser photos. They will be making a comeback on August 3 with their single "DUMDi DUMDi". Stayed tuned for more updates.

glowlin17 pts 5 hours ago
5 hours ago

She is so cute

2

gommo75 pts 6 hours ago
6 hours ago

She is so pretty, I can't wait

