(G)I-DLE release Soojin's concept image for their single "DUMDi DUMDi"

(G)I-DLE will be making a come back in August and have begun releasing concept photos.



Recently, (G)I-DLE member Soojin's concept photo was released. Soojin winks into the camera as she emits a cute vibe as she sits with a cushion in her arms.



Previously, member Miyeon's concept photo was revealed and gave off a contrasting vibe to Soojin's

(G)I-DLE made an announcement of their comeback earlier this summer and has started to release teaser photos. They will be making a comeback on August 3 with their single "DUMDi DUMDi". Stayed tuned for more updates.