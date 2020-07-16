Korea Tourism Organization reveals survey results on K-pop's influence on tourism

The Korea Tourism Organization has revealed survey results for K-pop's influence on tourism.



According to the Korea Tourism Organization on July 16, the average Hallyu tourist spent 1.21 million Won ($1005.73), including shopping, accommodations, food and drink, and Hallyu-related shopping in 2019. Hallyu-related tourism also made up 7.4% of all foreign tourists or 1,116,422 visitors from abroad. Beyond K-pop or Hallyu actors, tourism related to Korean culture or food made up 55.3% or 8,553,234 tourists, who spent about 1.35 trillion Won ($1,122,204,645 USD) in 2019.



K-pop is said to have been a major influence on tourism, and after 12,663 Hallyu fans took a survey between August and September of 2019, the Korea Tourism Organization found BTS was the most popular K-pop artist among tourists with 36.1% of the votes. EXO received 10.4%, Super Junior received 8.2%, Big Bang received 5.6%, Shinhwa received 3%, IU received 2.7%, Girls' Generation received 2.7%, and TWICE received 2.5%.



Most respondents (86.8%) revealed K-pop had an influence on their decision to visit South Korea, and 30.6% revealed they found out about K-pop through YouTube. They cited synchronized choreography as one of the main aspects that drew them in.



It was also revealed most Hallyu fans are currently in their teens from 10-20 years old, and the Korea Tourism Organization is considering how they'll affect the economy in the future.