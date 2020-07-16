ATEEZ drops performance teaser posters for "INCEPTION" and "THANXX"

ATEEZ is preparing to release their album 'ZERO: Fever part. 1' as they released the performance teaser poster on Twitter on July 17 at midnight KST.

The ATEEZ boys are looking chic and sophisticated in black and blue suits in the 'INCEPTION' poster and 'THANXX' poster.

The performance teaser will be released on July 18 at 12 AM KST while their album will be released on July 29 at 6 PM KST.

Stayed tuned for more updates and make sure not to miss out on their teaser performances.