Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

Former PRISTIN member Park Siyeon signs under new agency

On July 3, a startup acting agency named SooYeonKang Entertainment revealed that former PRISTIN member Park Siyeon has signed on as a brand new artist.

Back in May of this year, Park Siyeon garnered attention after being cast in an upcoming independent film 'Shinrim People' (working title). Now, it seems that the star will be kicking off her official promotions as an actress alongside her new agency.

Back in 2016, Park Siyeon appeared as a contestant on Mnet's 'Produce 101' season 1. Afterward, she promoted as a member of PRISTIN as well as in the role of a music program MC, plus more. 

Best of luck to Siyeon from here on out!

baechufan
1 hour ago

Thats good! She devoted her childhood to become an idol, only to have it all fall apart due to pledis. She deserves to shine!

1

Pendragonx
1 hour ago

Best of luck to her
