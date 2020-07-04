Former AOA member ChoA's Instagram follows come to light after Mina-Jimin's bullying controversy

Former AOA member ChoA's Instagram follows have come to light after Mina and Jimin's bullying controversy.



After the news made headlines, netizens did some detective work on the AOA members' Instagram accounts. They found that former member ChoA followed current members Yuna, Hyejeong, Seolhyun, and Chanmi as well as former member Mina, but she did not follow Jimin's Instagram account.



The discovery has caused more speculation about Jimin's alleged bullying, and some netizens wondered whether ChoA left the group due to Jimin's alleged behavior as well. ChoA announced her departure from AOA in June of 2017, and she cited depression and insomnia as the causes in a letter to fans.



As previously reported, Mina revealed on Instagram that she was the victim of bullying by AOA member Jimin during her 10 years with the girl group. After Jimin seemed to deny the claim, Mina followed up with evidence of self-harm and continued exposing her former AOA groupmate's treatment of her. She then shared Jimin had apologized to her personally, and her label gave an update on her well-being. However, it didn't stop there as Mina followed up with another post and alleged Jimin had sex with a man in the group's shared dorm.



What are your thoughts on ChoA not following Jimin?