Posted by KayRosa AKP STAFF 41 minutes ago

Fans say JYP Entertainment songs from this particular year are all timeless legends

AKP STAFF

Fans discussed a particular year in which JYP Entertainment made history.

On a popular online community forum, netizens talked about how the songs released by JYP Entertainment artists during the year 2015 account for the company's long-term success. Almost all the songs released that year continue to receive attention to this day, re-entering music charts and becoming a popular song for rookies to cover.

"February - 15&'s "Love Is Madness (feat. Kanto)" made #1 on MelOn.

March - Miss A's "Only You" made #1 on the monthly charts; becomes the group's final album.

April - J.Y. Park's "Who's Your Mama?" continues the popularity.


May - Baek Ah Yeon's "Shouldn't Have..." rise up in the charts later in time.

June - 2PM's "My House" recently resurfaces as a hidden gem.

July - GOT7's "Just Right" receives popularity with a well-made MV and tune, securing international fandom.

August - Wonder Girls' "I Feel You", a successful album with a good transition into band sound.

September - DAY6's "Congratulation" is the band's successful debut.

October - TWICE's "Like OOH-AHH", the debut of another legend.

November - Baek Ye Rin's "Across The Universe" ends the year."

Some netizen comments include:

"Wow...it's been a while since J.Y. Park has released an album..."

"Crazy, they are all legendary songs"

"Yes, I remember. This year was a great year for JYP."
"Same thing with SM, 2015 seems like a golden year for K-pop"

"Didn't Big Bang also make a comeback that year? Wow"

"Interesting how DAY6 as a band debuted a month after Wonder Girls' band comeback"

"A variety of concepts"

"I love all these songs"

Do you agree? What are some of your favorite JYP Entertainment songs from the year 2015?

  1. Baek Ah Yeon
  2. DAY6
  3. GOT7
  4. J.Y. Park
  5. Kanto
  6. TWICE
  7. Wonder Girls
  8. 15&
  9. Baek Ye Rin
  10. 2PM
-1

NAFanBoy306 pts 6 minutes ago
6 minutes ago

I think 2015 was just an overall good year for kpop. So many of the biggest groups today debuted Twice, Gfriend, Seventeen, Monsta X, iKon, Oh my Girl, ect. Big Bang released the MADE album, which in my opinion is one of the greatest albums ever created. And so many other groups started to really gained mainstream success, GOT7 with Just Right and If You Do, RV adding Yeri and putting Ice Cream Cake and Dumb Dumb , BTS putting out TMBIL series, and BtoB getting their first win just to name a few. The only really bad things that come to head right away were Tao leaving EXO and the fact Only You and 4 Walls were the last time we would get a comeback from Miss A and f(x), but overall I would say it was one of the best years for kpop.

-1

Araan121 pts 12 minutes ago
12 minutes ago

2015 truly was my favourite year of kpop. Some of the most iconic songs are from that year. Bigbangs legendary comeback, BTSs rising popularity, EXOs domination, SNSDs domination as well as sooo many others. It really makes you nostalgic

