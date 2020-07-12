Fans say JYP Entertainment songs from this particular year are all timeless legends

Fans discussed a particular year in which JYP Entertainment made history.

On a popular online community forum, netizens talked about how the songs released by JYP Entertainment artists during the year 2015 account for the company's long-term success. Almost all the songs released that year continue to receive attention to this day, re-entering music charts and becoming a popular song for rookies to cover.

"February - 15&'s "Love Is Madness (feat. Kanto)" made #1 on MelOn.

March - Miss A's "Only You" made #1 on the monthly charts; becomes the group's final album.

April - J.Y. Park's "Who's Your Mama?" continues the popularity.





May - Baek Ah Yeon's "Shouldn't Have..." rise up in the charts later in time.

June - 2PM's "My House" recently resurfaces as a hidden gem.

July - GOT7's "Just Right" receives popularity with a well-made MV and tune, securing international fandom.

August - Wonder Girls' "I Feel You", a successful album with a good transition into band sound.

September - DAY6's "Congratulation" is the band's successful debut.

October - TWICE's "Like OOH-AHH", the debut of another legend.

November - Baek Ye Rin's "Across The Universe" ends the year."

Some netizen comments include:

"Wow...it's been a while since J.Y. Park has released an album..."

"Crazy, they are all legendary songs"

"Yes, I remember. This year was a great year for JYP."

"Same thing with SM, 2015 seems like a golden year for K-pop"

"Didn't Big Bang also make a comeback that year? Wow"

"Interesting how DAY6 as a band debuted a month after Wonder Girls' band comeback"

"A variety of concepts"

"I love all these songs"

Do you agree? What are some of your favorite JYP Entertainment songs from the year 2015?

