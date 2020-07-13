Fans are touched when they see B.I. running in the pouring rain after giving his umbrella to a fan

Recently, fans were touched by B.I's warm gesture towards one of his fans.

On July 13th, a post was made on Twitter through B.I fan account. The tweet included the capture of the story explaining how B.I gave up his umbrella for a fan he met on the street along with photos of B.I. running in the rain with his hands above his head. The fan who wrote the post and other B.I fans were touched by his kind actions.

한빈 첫 목격설😭😭



오늘 한빈이가

장대 비를 맞고 있는 팬에게

우산을 씌워 주고..

비를 맞으며 뛰어갔다고 합니다😭😭



김한빈😭😭😭👍❤



Hanbin gave an umbrella to a fan

in the rain and ran😭💗#비아이 #김한빈 #BI #KIMHANBIN #hanbin #ハンビン #金韩彬 pic.twitter.com/90sZ8FHVzT — 비아이 팬베이스 Still여전해 (@still131fan) July 13, 2020

The fan who wrote the long excerpt in the photo explains that she was traveling with her friend to Gimpo when this incident occurred. She was looking at the buildings and people when she saw a man wearing a bright yellow shirt. She saw his bracelet on his arm and took a more careful look at the man when she realized it might be B.I.

She said she ran towards the man in yellow as she gathered up the courage and yelled "Hanbin?!" He was surprised but turned around and indeed was B.I.

The fan revealed herself to be his fan and cried. B.I went to comfort her telling her not to cry as he gave her his umbrella. He said to the fan as he smiled "It’s raining so heavily and it’ll be really bad if you get caught in the rain. Please use this umbrella."





The fan didn't want to take his umbrella but B.I insisted that she take his umbrella.



Lastly, B.I said "Don't cry and I'm sorry. Travel safely!!!" and he continued on his way running with his hands over his head.



The other fans who came across this tweet expressed how much they were touched by B.I's actions and also their gratitude towards the person who met him for posting her story.