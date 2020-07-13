GFriend performs "Apple" beautifully at their '回:Song of the Sirens' Comeback Showcase

The comeback showcase for GFriend's '回: Song of the Sirens' took place on July 13 at 8 PM KST.

During the showcase, GFriend was seen wearing all white, long dresses each looking like goddesses. The girls performed their title song "Apple" at the showcase and showed off their more mature feminine image. GFriend was known for the cute, girly image but through their new album, they were able to show off a new side to them. The fans were able to stream GFriend's showcase through the VLive app.

For those who missed the performance, the "Apple" performance was uploaded on YouTube as it shows the girls perfect their routine. You can check it out above and the music video for "Apple" here!