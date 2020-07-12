CSJH The Grace's Sunday marries long-time boyfriend in private ceremony

CSJH The Grace member Sunday has gotten married!



The singer and musical actress's wedding, which was originally set for March 1 KST, was delayed due to COVID-19 and eventually held on July 12 KST at an undisclosed location in Seoul. Sunday's husband is a former model who is one year her junior and currently works as a businessman. Out of continued concern regarding the pandemic, the wedding was an intimate ceremony only attended by a small number of family members and close friends.



Sunday first announced that she would be getting married through an Instagram post last November, writing: "A person who loves me for who I am has come into my life. A person who really values, loves, and embraces me not as a singer or just a celebrity, but as simple and insecure Jin Bo Ra [Sunday's real name]."



Leading up to the big day, Sunday also took to Instagram to share a number of gorgeous wedding photos featuring both her and her new husband.



Congratulations to the newlyweds! Now check out some of the wedding images below!