On July 11, LOTTE Chilsung released the CF video and making video for beverage Chilsung Cider featuring BTS’s Jimin.

In the video, Jimin is seen wearing jeans and a white t-shirt, exuding fresh college student vibes. His bright and refreshing appearance has caught the attention of fans.

Check out the CF's making video below too!

Meanwhile, BTS’s ‘Map of the Soul: 7’ is the top selling album in the US halfway into 2020.