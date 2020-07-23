45

16

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 10 hours ago

GFriend win #1 + Performances from July 23rd 'M! Countdown'!

AKP STAFF

Mnet's 'M! Countdown' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists!


On this week's episode, Huh Chan Mi debuted with "Lights", Jeon So Mi returns with "What You Waiting For", and Lee Hi came back with "Holo". 

As for the winners, GFriend and Red Velvet's Irene and Seulgi were the nominees, but it was GFriend who took the win with "Apple". Congratulations to GFriend!

Performances also included MustB, Pink Fantasy, Sook Heang, E'LAST, 3YE, XRO, Yukika, Weeekly, 1THE9, DONGKIZ I:KAN, W24, Weeekly, VERIVERY, TOO, Jung Se Woon, VERIVERY, and GFriend.

Watch the performances below!

WINNER: GFriend

==
DEBUT: Huh Chan Mi

==
COMEBACK: Jeon So Mi

==
COMEBACK: Lee Hi

===
MustB

==
Pink Fantasy

==
Sook Heang

==
E'LAST

==
3YE

==
XRO

==
Yukika

==
Weeekly

==
1THE9

==
DONGKIZ I:KAN

==
W24

==
Weeekly

==
VERIVERY

==
TOO

==
Jung Se Woon

==
VERIVERY

==
GFriend

===

  1. GFriend (Girlfriend)
  2. APPLE
6 3,434 Share 74% Upvoted

4

Secretninja3123,803 pts 9 hours ago 0
9 hours ago

Congrats on win #69 Gfriend! Apple is such an amazing song :)

Share

0

hiroonakamura1,146 pts 3 hours ago 0
3 hours ago

Apple is a cool song coz it's in a completely different style form what you'd expect from kpop groups nowadays

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND