GFriend win #1 + Performances from July 23rd 'M! Countdown'!

Mnet's 'M! Countdown' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists!



On this week's episode, Huh Chan Mi debuted with "Lights", Jeon So Mi returns with "What You Waiting For", and Lee Hi came back with "Holo".



As for the winners, GFriend and Red Velvet's Irene and Seulgi were the nominees, but it was GFriend who took the win with "Apple". Congratulations to GFriend!



Performances also included MustB, Pink Fantasy, Sook Heang, E'LAST, 3YE, XRO, Yukika, Weeekly, 1THE9, DONGKIZ I:KAN, W24, Weeekly, VERIVERY, TOO, Jung Se Woon, VERIVERY, and GFriend.



Watch the performances below!



WINNER: GFriend



DEBUT: Huh Chan Mi



COMEBACK: Jeon So Mi



COMEBACK: Lee Hi



MustB





Pink Fantasy



Sook Heang



E'LAST



3YE



XRO



Yukika



Weeekly





1THE9



DONGKIZ I:KAN



W24





Weeekly



VERIVERY





TOO



Jung Se Woon



VERIVERY



GFriend





