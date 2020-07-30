3

Posted by germainej

Cherry Bullet cover the rainbow in 'Aloha' group teaser image

Cherry Bullet have revealed their group teaser image for "Aloha"!

In the teaser image, the Cherry Bullet members each take on a different color of the rainbow. The girl group previously teased their comeback with an image of a boarding pass, and it looks like they plan to take fans somewhere tropical.

Cherry Bullet's "Aloha" drops on August 6 KST. 

  1. Cherry Bullet
  2. ALOHA
trxxx10 pts 39 minutes ago 0
39 minutes ago

LOWKEY gave me AOA vibes but REMI LOOKS SO PRETTY TFF

