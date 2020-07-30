Cherry Bullet cover the rainbow in 'Aloha' group teaser image

Cherry Bullet have revealed their group teaser image for "Aloha"!
In the teaser image, the Cherry Bullet members each take on a different color of the rainbow. The girl group previously teased their comeback with an image of a boarding pass, and it looks like they plan to take fans somewhere tropical.
Cherry Bullet's "Aloha" drops on August 6 KST.
