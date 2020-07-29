3

'New Journey to the West' preparing to start up new season

'New Journey to the West' is set to start up a new season!

The tvN variety show aired the finale for their 7th season this past January, and according to reports, they're ready to start again. On July 29, reports stated 'New Journey to the West' is ready to start filming in August, and due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, they will not be filming abroad.

A source from tvN stated, "'New Journey to the West 8' is in the early stages of planning, and the format, filming schedule, location, concept, and more have yet to be decided."

Season 7 featured Kang Ho DongLee Soo GeunEun Ji WonWINNER's Song MinoBlock B's P.O, and Super Junior's Kyuhyun as cast members, but we'll have to wait and see if they join the new season. 

