VIXX's Ravi, Red Velvet's Yeri, & Kim Woo Seok spotted filming for their collaboration project song

AKP STAFF

VIXX's Ravi, Red Velvet's Yeri, and Kim Woo Seok have been spotted filming together for their upcoming collaboration project song!

Previously, it was revealed that Ravi, Yeri, and Kim Woo Seok would be participating in the first collaboration song of the '2020 Cool Summer Project', launched by NCSoft and the 'Fever Music Festival'. The three idols will be working with producer Yoon Il Sang for a 2020 remake of one of co-ed group Cool's hit tracks. 

Meanwhile, other artists participating in more collaboration remake songs for the '2020 Cool Summer Project' include A Pink's Namjoo, TEEN TOP's Niel, AB6IX's Jeon Woong, and H&D's Nam Do Hyun

