Can you tell which member of Seventeen is Korean by just looking at their behavior?

On July 2, an interesting post in an online community caught the interest of many. The post is titled 'the unique behaviors of Koreans seen through Seventeen'

The post shows screen captures of the recent episode of 'Going Seventeen 2020' where the members of Seventeen participate in various activities.

This particular scene shows the Korean members all running towards an obstacle without knowing the full objective. While the other non-Korean members are seen pondering and perplexed about the other members sprinting towards the back.

In another episode, the Seventeen members are seen watching a funny clip together. In this clip, only the Korean members are seen clapping as they laugh.

Being in a hurry or needing to do things quickly, and clapping while laughing are some characteristics Koreans are known to have.

Netizen comments:

"Lol. maybe the non-Korean members didn't hear the instruction."

"So funny... lol"

"them clapping is so funny."

"they display how the Koreans tend to be in a hurry and do things in haste."

"Omg the clapping while laughing is hilarious what the heck."

badvolkan91185 pts 55 minutes ago
I can see now that allkpop is sponsored by BigHit xD Only now they are making some (still basic) posts about SVT

But still thanks for the post.... SVT is for sure the funniest boy group ever.

Foreign Line (Jun, Vernon, Joshua & The8) is always super relatable and chill. They will judge you with their eyes when you do some weird stuff and then walk away. They also extremely open minded. People like us can totally relate to them.

