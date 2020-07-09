12

Gaon Chart releases chart rankings for the month of June 2020

The Gaon Chart is the national chart of South Korea and is intended to be the equivalent of Oricon in Japan and Billboard in the United States.


Check out the digital singles and album rankings for the month of June 2020 below!

< Gaon Chart National Digital Singles Ranking >

RankArtist & TitlePoints
1IU ft. Suga - Eight147,391,399
2Jo Jung Suk - Aloha134,098,891
3Jeon Mi Do - I Knew I Love
127,995,526
4TWICE - MORE & MORE117,935,068
5Oh My Girl - Nonstop100,507,327
6BLOO - Downtown Baby98,506,562
7Sik-K, pH-1, Jay Park, Haeun - Gang Official Remix91,674,785
8Bolbbalgan4 ft. Baekhyun - _ Leo80,927,840
9Joy - Introduce Me A Good Person77,789,935
10Mido and Falasol - Me To You, You To Me
74,732,713


< Gaon Chart National Physical Albums Ranking >

RankArtist & AlbumAlbum SalesDistributor
1Seventeen - Heng:garæ1,207,513Genie Music, Stone Music
2TWICE - MORE & MORE563,580Dreamus
3IZ*ONE - Oneiric Diary511,427Dreamus
4Baekhyun - Delight311,050 (Total Sales: 971,876)Dreamus
5Stray Kids - GO生
243,462Dreamus
6Super Junior K.R.Y - When We Were Us152,148Kakao M
7Cosmic Girls - Neverland100,719Kakao M
8VICTON - mayday92,882Kakao M
9AB6IX - VIVID86,410Warner Music
10WayV - Awaken The World86,292Dreamus


Note: Gaon has removed the download and streaming chart numbers.

I love Eight so much and the meaning behind it (whether it was intentional or just interpretated that way, it resonates with me). I love this for song of the year, and you can tell it's popular with the GP, it's doing great digitally but not that many YouTube views.

