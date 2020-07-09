Gaon Chart releases chart rankings for the month of June 2020

The Gaon Chart is the national chart of South Korea and is intended to be the equivalent of Oricon in Japan and Billboard in the United States.
Check out the digital singles and album rankings for the month of June 2020 below!
< Gaon Chart National Digital Singles Ranking >
|Rank
|Artist & Title
|Points
|1
|IU ft. Suga - Eight
|147,391,399
|2
|Jo Jung Suk - Aloha
|134,098,891
|3
|Jeon Mi Do - I Knew I Love
|127,995,526
|4
|TWICE - MORE & MORE
|117,935,068
|5
|Oh My Girl - Nonstop
|100,507,327
|6
|BLOO - Downtown Baby
|98,506,562
|7
|Sik-K, pH-1, Jay Park, Haeun - Gang Official Remix
|91,674,785
|8
|Bolbbalgan4 ft. Baekhyun - _ Leo
|80,927,840
|9
|Joy - Introduce Me A Good Person
|77,789,935
|10
|Mido and Falasol - Me To You, You To Me
|74,732,713
< Gaon Chart National Physical Albums Ranking >
|Rank
|Artist & Album
|Album Sales
|Distributor
|1
|Seventeen - Heng:garæ
|1,207,513
|Genie Music, Stone Music
|2
|TWICE - MORE & MORE
|563,580
|Dreamus
|3
|IZ*ONE - Oneiric Diary
|511,427
|Dreamus
|4
|Baekhyun - Delight
|311,050 (Total Sales: 971,876)
|Dreamus
|5
|Stray Kids - GO生
|243,462
|Dreamus
|6
|Super Junior K.R.Y - When We Were Us
|152,148
|Kakao M
|7
|Cosmic Girls - Neverland
|100,719
|Kakao M
|8
|VICTON - mayday
|92,882
|Kakao M
|9
|AB6IX - VIVID
|86,410
|Warner Music
|10
|WayV - Awaken The World
|86,292
|Dreamus
Note: Gaon has removed the download and streaming chart numbers.
Log in to comment