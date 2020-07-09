Gaon Chart releases chart rankings for the month of June 2020

The Gaon Chart is the national chart of South Korea and is intended to be the equivalent of Oricon in Japan and Billboard in the United States.





Check out the digital singles and album rankings for the month of June 2020 below!

< Gaon Chart National Digital Singles Ranking >

Rank Artist & Title Points 1 IU ft. Suga - Eight 147,391,399 2 Jo Jung Suk - Aloha 134,098,891 3 Jeon Mi Do - I Knew I Love

127,995,526 4 TWICE - MORE & MORE 117,935,068 5 Oh My Girl - Nonstop 100,507,327 6 BLOO - Downtown Baby 98,506,562 7 Sik-K, pH-1, Jay Park, Haeun - Gang Official Remix 91,674,785 8 Bolbbalgan4 ft. Baekhyun - _ Leo 80,927,840 9 Joy - Introduce Me A Good Person 77,789,935 10 Mido and Falasol - Me To You, You To Me

< Gaon Chart National Physical Albums Ranking >

Rank Artist & Album Album Sales Distributor 1 Seventeen - Heng:garæ 1,207,513 Genie Music, Stone Music 2 TWICE - MORE & MORE 563,580 Dreamus 3 IZ*ONE - Oneiric Diary 511,427 Dreamus 4 Baekhyun - Delight 311,050 (Total Sales: 971,876) Dreamus 5 Stray Kids - GO生

243,462 Dreamus 6 Super Junior K.R.Y - When We Were Us 152,148 Kakao M 7 Cosmic Girls - Neverland 100,719 Kakao M 8 VICTON - mayday 92,882 Kakao M 9 AB6IX - VIVID 86,410 Warner Music 10 WayV - Awaken The World 86,292 Dreamus





Note: Gaon has removed the download and streaming chart numbers.