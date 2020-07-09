23

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

BTS' Jin congratulates ARMY on 7th anniversary

BTS' Jin congratulated ARMY on their 7th anniversary!

On July 9, Jin posted to BTS' 'WeVerse' fan club, writing, "Happy Birthday, ARMY. Your gift is Sukjin." He also shared the selfie above of himself giving the camera a stare.

Fans and netizens who saw the photo couldn't hide their excitement, writing, "Wow, so handsome," "Whenever he calls himself Sukjin, it's so cute," "So cute," and more. Because of the photo, Jin also ranked in at #3 on Twitter's real-time charts.

ARMY was first officially registered on July 9, 2013, and since then, the fan club has evolved into a subscription system.

Congratulations to ARMY on their 7th anniversary.

milamarte174 pts 40 minutes ago
40 minutes ago

This is the best gift for ARMY. Thank u worldwide handsome

naazy3,251 pts 30 minutes ago
30 minutes ago

Happy 7th anniversary ARMY.

Share

