BTS' Jin congratulates ARMY on 7th anniversary

BTS' Jin congratulated ARMY on their 7th anniversary!



On July 9, Jin posted to BTS' 'WeVerse' fan club, writing, "Happy Birthday, ARMY. Your gift is Sukjin." He also shared the selfie above of himself giving the camera a stare.



Fans and netizens who saw the photo couldn't hide their excitement, writing, "Wow, so handsome," "Whenever he calls himself Sukjin, it's so cute," "So cute," and more. Because of the photo, Jin also ranked in at #3 on Twitter's real-time charts.



ARMY was first officially registered on July 9, 2013, and since then, the fan club has evolved into a subscription system.



Congratulations to ARMY on their 7th anniversary.

