Actress Ra Mi Ran reveals she peed her newlywed bed?

Actress Ra Mi Ran revealed she peed her newlywed bed.



Ra Mi Ran featured as a guest on the July 9th installment of 'Bob Bless You 2', and she revealed a funny story from her newlywed days. Comedian Jang Do Yeon expressed, "I was having a dream about dating, and I was so sad that I woke up because of the alarm." Ra Mi Ran then suddenly said, "Have any of you peed thinking it was a dream?"



The actress continued, "It was when I was an adult and after I got married. I didn't think it was a dream. It was so realistic. I thought it was so real, but it was a dream. I peed, and then I woke up. I got up quickly before it seeped into the mattress. You don't wake up after you pee everything out. It starts, and then you wake up."



Do you relate to Ra Mi Ran's story?

