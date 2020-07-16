Label WKS ENE denies former ILUV member Shin Minah's claims of bullying

Label WKS ENE has denied former ILUV member Shin Minah's claims of bullying.



Shin Minah recently came forward saying she sympathized with former AOA member Mina after it was revealed she'd been bullied by Jimin for years, and when a fan asked Shin Minah if she had been bullied, she alleged she was both physically and mentally by the ILUV members. Former ILUV member Gahyun also backed up the allegations.



On July 16, ILUV's agency WKS ENE denied Shin Minah's claims, stating, "We're telling you clearly that what she's alleging is not true. Because of the one-sided and absurd claims of a person who says she is having difficulties with her mental health, the 6 existing members of ILUV are shocked and hurt by the spread of these rumors. In particular, it's hard to understand that a member who didn't even live in the same dorm as her was pointed out as a participant of this bullying." The label concluded they would be taking legal action against the spread of rumors that damage the image and reputation of their artists.



The members of ILUV have regrouped as BOTOPASS, who are expected to debut in August.



