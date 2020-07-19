Big Hit Entertainment apologizes for airing VCR excluding J-Hope during BTS's Japanese online showcase

Big Hit Entertainment has apologized for a broadcasting mishap.

On July 18, BTS held their Japanese online showcase in which the opening VCR was aired without including the member J-Hope. Startled, fans expressed their concerns over the issue and demanded an explanation from Big Hit Entertainment.

일본 온라인 쇼케이스 중 VCR에서 멤버 제이홉이 누락 되었습니다. 신속한 누락 확인과 같은 실수가 반복되니 재발 방지를 위한 대책을 마련 해주세요 @bts_bighit @BigHitEnt pic.twitter.com/4LzHPgMl0v — 𝘾𝙤𝙢𝙢𝙖✨📹 (@comma_vid) July 18, 2020

According to the label, the VCR had been cut off from the very beginning due to an unstable connection. The portion featuring J-Hope had thus been inadvertently left out, along with a sound issue during the live broadcast.

They said they are sorry for the sound trouble, and they also said the opening vcr was cut off at the start! It will be correctly aired for the archive and they have also fixed the sound 😩👍🏼👍🏼 pic.twitter.com/jholRDZKWn — mina⁷ 🐋 missing taegi (@shookigi) July 19, 2020

Although fans were piqued by this issue, Big Hit's statement reassured the viewers that the problem should be fixed before re-airing the concert in the future.

Did anyone notice the mishap during the online showcase?