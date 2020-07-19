Big Hit Entertainment apologizes for airing VCR excluding J-Hope during BTS's Japanese online showcase

Big Hit Entertainment has apologized for a broadcasting mishap.
On July 18, BTS held their Japanese online showcase in which the opening VCR was aired without including the member J-Hope. Startled, fans expressed their concerns over the issue and demanded an explanation from Big Hit Entertainment.
According to the label, the VCR had been cut off from the very beginning due to an unstable connection. The portion featuring J-Hope had thus been inadvertently left out, along with a sound issue during the live broadcast.
Although fans were piqued by this issue, Big Hit's statement reassured the viewers that the problem should be fixed before re-airing the concert in the future.
