AKMU’s Suhyun to release OST for “It’s Okay to Not Be Okay”





On July 12, AKMU’s Suhyun will be releasing the 4th OST for TvN’s weekend drama ‘It’s Okay to Not Be Okay’.

The OST ‘Still Living in Your Time’ (lit. trans.) was first released in the 5th episode aired this Friday when Kang Tae (played by Kim Soo Hyun) visited Moon Young (played by Seo Ye Ji)’s house again.

The song combines the melody of a soft, calm piano accompaniment and Suhyun’s pure yet expressive voice to bring a more immersive experience to the drama.

‘Still Living in Your Time’ will be released on July 12, 6PM KST.