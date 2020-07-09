Oh My Girl's Jiho to be absent from 'World is ONE' concert due to tendon inflammation

Oh My Girl's Jiho will be absent from the 'World is ONE' concert due to tendon inflammation.



On July 9, WM Entertainment announced, "Oh My Girl's Jiho, who was scheduled to appear on 'World is ONE' today, complained of sudden muscle pain during rehearsals. She received treatment after going to the hospital, but she's currently taking a rest due to the doctor's diagnosis of tendon inflammation. The remaining 6 members will perform on the 'World is ONE' stage excluding Jiho."



MBC is holding the global K-pop donation concert 'World is ONE' for COVID-19 pandemic relief, and the lineup includes Super Junior, Oh My Girl, MAMAMOO, Stray Kids, SF9, April, N.Flying, Oh My Girl, Cosmic Girls, KARD, Ha Sung Woon, Heize, Hiphop Girlz, and Na Yoon Sun.



'World is ONE' airs on July 9 at 7PM KST on V Live.