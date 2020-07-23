Lee Hi reveals why she chose to sign with AOMG in 'Elle' interview

Lee Hi revealed why she chose to sign with AOMG in an interview with 'Elle' magazine.



The singer officially signed with AOMG yesterday after leaving YG Entertainment in December of last year, and she revealed why she chose the label as her new home. Lee Hi expressed, "I've heard a lot of good things from Code Kunst and GRAY. AOMG was the first company to reach out to me after the end of my contract with YG."



She continued, "Since then, I've had meeting with several companies, but the pleasant vibe I had when I had a meal with AOMG CEO Kim Soo Hyuk (DJ Pumkin) and Code Kunst left an impression on me. There was also a sense of affection and friendliness for the artists, and the fact that Jay Park, who's currently active as an artist, is a CEO gave me assurance as well. I think they would understand me on a musical level."



Lee Hi concluded, "I plan to follow through with my choices while working hard with what I can do at the moment. If I challenge myself before it's too late, I won't have any regrets."



In other news, Lee Hi is making a comeback with "HOLO" on July 23 KST.

