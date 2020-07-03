A YouTuber is under fire for falsely accusing a restaurant of delivering eaten food

A famous Korean Youtuber, Song Dae Ik, is under fire for accusing a fried chicken restaurant of delivering eaten chicken and pizza.

Song Dae Ik is a YouTuber with 1.25 million subscribers and posts videos of his daily life as well as Mukbang videos. The incident started on June 28th when he posted a video saying he ordered delivery but the contents inside were eaten. The video showed an eight-piece pizza with only six pieces, missing two, and a chicken piece that seemed was partially eaten. The viewers were angry at the restaurant because this was a serious issue that was even reported in the News in the past. In the video, Song Dae Ik calls the restaurant to complain and the restaurant apologized offering a refund.





However, the incident became a hot topic when another YouTuber, Jung Bae Woo, called the same restaurant the following day. The restaurant claimed that could never happen and this could negatively affect their business. They contacted the headquarter offices of the franchise restaurant and revealed that the accusations were false.

Jung Bae Woo posted the conversation between the franchise headquarters stating "It's unfortunate that an innocent store was taken advantage of. The claim was proved as false after checking with the branch store."

Since then, Song Dae Ik has taken down the YouTube video and disabled the comments section on his videos due to the continued criticism he has been receiving from netizens. Then on July 1st, he posted an apology video on this YouTube channel but the netizens are not receiving it too well. The apology video has received more than 3 million views.

Netizens commented:

"It's really upsetting and angers me to think that people like him try to make easy money through videos like that."

"I can imagine how angry the delivery guy must have been. He didn't even eat the food and he was accused of eating it."

"Can't believe I subscribed to a jerk."

