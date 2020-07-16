A Pink's Eunji reveals that her members were worried for her when she went through an emotional roller coaster while preparing her new album

Eunji of A Pink revealed her emotional difficulties while preparing for her solo album 'Simple.'

On July 16th's broadcast of KBS Cool FM's 'Jung Eunji's Gayo Square', BTOB leader, Eunkwang, and A Pink member Bomi appeared.

Usually, Eunji is the MC for this radio show but Eunjwang and Bomi were the MCs for the day while Eunji became the guest to celebrate her new album.

Eunji introduced her album 'Simple' and explained that this album encompasses her thoughts. She also revealed the emotional difficulties that she experienced as she promoted with the group the year before.

She stated "I contemplated a lot last year. I went through an extremely emotional roller coaster so Chorong unnie and Bomi worried a lot about me." She continued to say "so I think the word 'simple' is something I need. At some point, I realized I need to empty some things out and the phrase 'Simple is the best' really touched my heart."





She said that she tried to portray her heart of becoming 'Simple' and wanted to deliver the message "Let's become a bit more simple" to anyone who has a lot on their minds.

Yesterday on July 15th, Eunji released her title song "AWay" from her album 'Simple'.