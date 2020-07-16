Netizens find this amusing notice posted on a high school bulletin board where 'True Beauty' will be filming saying "Cha Eun Woo will never come here"

Netizens are finding this notice that was posted on a high school bulletin board hilarious. This notice was posted in the high school that was revealed to be one of the filming locations for the upcoming drama 'True Beauty'.



This drama is based on the webtoon series 'True Beauty' and has caught the interest of netizens. The netizens wondered who will be cast for the role of the characters ever since the production of the drama series was confirmed.

This drama gained more popularity and interest from the netizens when Cha Eun Woo was confirmed to be cast as the male protagonist of the drama. Many people were amazed at the synchronization of Cha Eun Woo's looks with the character 'Lee Soo Ho'.

Currently, 'True Beauty' is scheduled to air in the second half of this year as the actors are preparing to film. Recently, a notice was posted at the high school which as confirmed as one of the filming locations, and netizens posted the notice on online communities.

The notice caught the eyes of many netizens since it was telling the students of this high school that Cha Eun Woo will not be coming to film. What made netizens laugh were the "facts" that were listed on the notice.

The notice reads: "tvN's production team for 'True Beauty' did contact us inquiring about filming at our high school but has not been confirmed yet.



Fact 1: They will be filming the scene before the girl main character moved, so Cha Eun Woo will never come here!



Fact 2: This means our school is located in the far countryside.



Fact 3: Let's stop thinking about Cha Eun Woo and study for the exams that are coming up soon. Stop coming to the principal's office!!"





Through this notice, the netizens were able to guess how excited the students were when they found out their school will be a filming location for an upcoming popular drama.



Netizens commented:

"This is so cute. Look at all those facts. LOL."

"I guess the students were all excited as a group."

"Look how they didn't write Cha Eun Woo's name in red. so funny."

"LOL, the students must have asked about this so many times."

"I would be excited too if I heard 'True Beauty' was being filmed in my school."

"This is such a cute notice."

"They said stop coming to the principal's office. LOL."

