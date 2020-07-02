Fans show tremendous love for Lim Young Woong as his billboards are featured in New York's Times Square

Singer Lim Young Woong of 'Mt. Trot' appeared on billboards in the center of New York City.



On June 30th, a clip of Lim Young Woong was seen advertised in Times Square. In this clip, Lim Young Woong is seen showing off his various charms as he sings and poses.

Lim Young Woong is the first Trot singer to be advertised on a billboard in Times Square. This was done as a result of a popularity poll done by 'THEKKING'. THEKKING is an online popularity voting app where fans can vote for their favorite artist. Lim Young Woong had ranked number 1 back in April.

A video of this advertisement was uploaded on Youtube by THEKKING on July 1st. The video shows the massive scale of the billboard as well as the power of Lim Young Woong fandom.

Many netizens have responded saying "This is the power of Korean trot", "proud of this moment" when they saw this advertisement in Times Square

Meanwhile, Lim Young Woong debuted back in 2016 and rose to stardom when he won in TV Chosun's 'Mr. Trot'. Since then, he has appeared in various shows.



