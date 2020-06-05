Zico's label gives update on legal action against malicious comments

Zico's label has given an update on legal action against malicious commenters.



On June 4, KOZ Entertainment stated, "In October, KOZ Entertainment announced we'd take strong legal action against malicious posts that contain the spread of false information, defamation, personal attacks, and more against Zico by monitoring various online communities and social media channels."



The label continued they have carried out the first round of charges against malicious commenters through the law firm Jung Sol, stating, "As a result of the investigation, a portion of the perpetrators have been summarily indicted after their charges of insult according to Article 311 of the Criminal Act were acknowledged, and we're currently investigating the remaining perpetrators in order to charge them for violating the Act on Promotion of Information and Communications Network Utilization and Information Protection. The results will be released soon."



KOZ Entertainment also confirmed they're filing a second round of charges and plan to respond with strong legal action.