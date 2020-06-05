Actress Seo Hyo Rim welcomes first baby!

Actress Seo Hyo Rim welcomed her first baby.



On June 5, her label Magiq Entertainment announced Seo Hyo Rim gave birth to her first child. The label stated, "Though the baby was delivered earlier than expected, both the baby and mother are in good health. Seo Hyo Rim is currently resting as she's showered with celebrations from family and friends. The whole family is happy to be welcoming the precious new life."



Seo Hyo Rim also expressed, "I'm so happy and overwhelmed with emotions about meeting my daughter today after waiting so long. Many people have been sending in congratulatory messages, and I wish to express my sincere gratitude. We'll raise her with love so she can grow up to be kind and healthy. I'll also continue to work hard as an actress as well."



Seo Hyo Rim married businessman Jung Myung Mo, who's known as actress Kim Soo Mi's son, in December of 2019.



Congratulations to Seo Hyo Rim and her family!