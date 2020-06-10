16

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

IU to sing opening song for Mnet's 'I-Land', produced by Bang Si Hyuk

IU will be singing the opening song for Mnet's upcoming boy group training and survival series, 'I-Land'!

Titled "Into the I-Land", the opening theme song of Mnet's 'I-Land' is hand-produced by Big Hit Entertainment's head producer Bang Si Hyuk. The song contains a hopeful message of growing together while aiding one another, also encompassing elements of the 'I-Land' storyline. The song's genre will be a fusion of house and pop rock. 

Look out for digital release of IU x Bang Si Hyuk's "Into the I-Land", coming this June 19 at 6 PM KST just ahead of the full premiere of Mnet's 'I-Land'. Meanwhile, 'I-Land' is a joint boy group survival project between CJ ENM and Big Hit Entertainment, aiming to select members of the next global K-Pop boy group.

000LoveLove108 pts 4 minutes ago
4 minutes ago

they're really hyping it up i use to watch survival programs but they're all fake and a waste of time honestly

Fnby1010752 pts 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

Damn. They got all the big stars for this show.

