Lim's label updates fans after she suffers car accident

Lim's label updated fans after she suffered a car accident earlier today.



On June 2, it was revealed the former Wonder Girls member was involved in a minor crash before her appearance on SBS Power FM's 'Choi Hwa Jung's Power Time'. Her agency rrr Entertainment explained, "The minor collision occurred as the road was slippery from the rain. It was a very minor accident, and neither Lim or the driver in the other car sustained any injuries."



The label continued, "However, it was still a car accident, so we were late to the radio show as we had to report the incident."



In other news, Lim recently announced her upcoming marriage to Taekwondo artist Shin Min Chul, and she also signed on with Yubin's self-established label rrr Entertainment.

