Yoo Jae Suk, Lee Hyori & Rain to add members to their 'Hangout with Yoo' co-ed dance group?

AKP STAFF

Yoo Jae Suk, Lee Hyori, and Rain have been confirmed as a co-ed dance group for 'Hangout with Yoo', but they might adding more members to the trio. 

On May 29, MBC's 'Hangout with Yoo' updated viewers, stating, "Trainee Yoo Jae Suk is joining legendary solo artists Lee Hyori and Rain to form a co-ed dance group. The group is still in the process of putting the puzzle together, and they are considering recruiting additional members."

Lee Hyori and Rain previously appeared on the show to give Yoo Jae Suk advice on creating a co-ed group, but due to viewers' requests, they've now created a co-ed dance group.

The next episode of 'Hangout with Yoo' airs on May 30 at 6:30PM KST. 

Are you excited to see this co-ed group?

