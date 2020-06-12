ONEUS have dropped their concept film for "Come Back Home"!
In the epic concept teaser, the ONEUS members fight a war against the undead in the forest and do their best to save a mysterious child, who holds the key to saving humanity.
Stay tuned for updates on ONEUS' 'Come Back Home'. What do you think of the concept film?
ONEUS fight epic war in concept film for 'Come Back Home'
