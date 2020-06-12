5

5

Teaser
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

ONEUS fight epic war in concept film for 'Come Back Home'

AKP STAFF

ONEUS have dropped their concept film for "Come Back Home"!

In the epic concept teaser, the ONEUS members fight a war against the undead in the forest and do their best to save a mysterious child, who holds the key to saving humanity.

Stay tuned for updates on ONEUS' 'Come Back Home'. What do you think of the concept film?

  1. ONEUS
  2. COME BACK HOME
1 636 Share 50% Upvoted

0

neowalkmehome32 pts 33 minutes ago 0
33 minutes ago

SO EXCITED, but ngl this kinda scares me a bit

Share
Taeyang, G-Dragon, Taeil , Zico, B.I, Jay Park, Jaejoong, C.A.P, Ravi, Song Min Ho (Mino)
10 Idols with badass tattoos
17 hours ago   37   20,274
G-Dragon
Gucci Use G-Dragon as Their Model
11 hours ago   11   7,152

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND