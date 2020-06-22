VERIVERY prepare to strike with 'Thunder' in comeback album tracklist

Rookie boy group VERIVERY has released the tracklist for their upcoming 4th mini album 'Face You', the second installment of their 'Face It' series.

According to the tracklist below, VERIVERY's comeback mini album contains a total of 6 tracks including their title track "Thunder", plus "Connect", "Skydive", "Beautiful-x" previously performed during the finale of 'Road To Kingdom', "Private Life", and the CD-only track "Thank you, NEXT".

Continuing with their debut tradition, VERIVERY will be releasing an official version of their 4th mini album 'Face You' as well as a DIY version album, personally designed and created by the VERIVERY members.



The rookie boy group's full comeback date is set for July 1 at 6 PM KST!

