K-Pop album sales have been continuously increasing with the love and attention K-Pop is receiving worldwide. May was another good month for album sales, as many top-selling albums were released! Check out the top 25 best-selling albums in May below.

25. BTS - 'The Most Beautiful Moment in Life: Young Forever'

Release Date: May 2016

May 2020 Sales: 9.1k

24. BTS - 'Love Yourself: Her'

Release Date: September 2017

May 2020 Sales: 9.5k

23. Ryu Sujeong - 'Tiger Eyes'

Release Date: May 2020

May 2020 Sales: 9.8k

22. SEVENTEEN - 'AI1'

Release Date: May 2017

May 2020 Sales: 10.4k

21. BTS - 'Love Yourself: Answer'

Release Date: August 2018

May 2020 Sales: 10.7k

20. BTS - 'Love Yourself: Tear'

Release Date: May 2018

May 2020 Sales: 10.8k

19. BTS - 'Map of the Soul: Persona'

Release Date: April 2019

May 2020 Sales: 11.8k

18. SEVENTEEN - 'An Ode'

Release Date: September 2019

May 2020 Sales: 13.9k

17. ONEUS - 'In Its Time'

Release Date: March 2020

May 2020 Sales: 14.4k

16. Ken - 'Greeting'

Release Date: May 2020

May 2020 Sales: 14.7k

15. OH MY GIRL - 'Nonstop'

Release Date: April 2020

May 2020 Sales: 17.3k

14. BTS - 'Map of the Soul: 7'

Release Date: February 2020

May 2020 Sales: 20.3

13. CRAVITY - 'Season 1. Hideout: Remember Who We Are'

Release Date: April 2020

May 2020 Sales: 29.3k

12. Moonbyul - '門OON'

Release Date: May 2020

May 2020 Sales: 31.1k

11. GOT7 - 'Dye'

Release Date: April 2020

May 2020 Sales: 45.8k

10. Park Jihoon - 'The W'

Release Date: May 2020

May 2020 Sales: 60.0k

9. DAY6 - 'The Book of Us: The Demon'

Release Date: May 2020

May 2020 Sales: 77.7k

8. ASTRO - 'Gateway'

Release Date: May 2020

May 2020 Sales: 92.0k

7. Kim Wooseok - '1st Desire [Greed]'

Release Date: May 2020

May 2020 Sales: 93.9k

6. MONSTA X - 'Fantasia X'

Release Date: May 2020

May 2020 Sales: 188.2k

5. NU'EST - 'The Nocturne'

Release Date: May 2020

May 2020 Sales: 191.4k

4. TXT - 'The Dream Chapter: Eternity'

Release Date: May 2020

May 2020 Sales: 247.2k

3. NCT Dream - 'Reload'

Release Date: April 2020

May 2020 Sales: 304.6k

2. NCT127 - 'Neo Zone: The Final Round'

Release Date: May 2020

May 2020 Sales: 409.6k

1. Baekhyun - 'Delight'

Release Date: May 2020

May 2020 Sales: 660.8k