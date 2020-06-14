Trainee on Big Hit Entertainment and Mnet's collaboration 'I-Land' revealed to have fallen off the stage and gotten hurt

One of the 24 applicants to 'I-Land' has gotten hurt.

Mnet revealed to MyDaily that during filming, one of the applicants and staff fell off the stage and got hurt. Originally, 24 applicants were supposed to be on the show, but because one got hurt, the filming started with 23. Mnet said, "We are talking with the label of the trainee that got hurt to figure out ways he can re-join the show once he recovers."





They added, "We installed a safety fence so it doesn't happen again, and added more safety agents."

'I-Land' aims to create the next generation global K-Pop boy group by combining Big Hit Entertainment's strategic artist production system with CJ ENM's large-scale contents creation techniques. Even before their official debut, this new K-Pop boy group will be faced with a unique universe in which they work together, compete, and hone their skills. Solo artist Rain, Block B's Zico, and Big Hit Entertainment's Bang Si Hyuk are also featuring as the three main producers of the program.



'I-LAND' premieres on June 26 at 11PM KST.