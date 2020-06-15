MYNAME's JoonQ to enlist next week

MYNAME's JoonQ will be enlisting next week.

He left a message for fans on their message board and wrote, "Hello, fans who always support us. I have something to tell you, so I'm writing this now. I am going to be enlisting on June 22nd. I'm sorry that this news came so late. I feel like I'm going a little later than others, so I feel a bit embarrassed. I stood for a while against the wall of reality and promotions and thought a lot. I'm sorry to fans because I was not able to communicate to you that much. But I've ended the thoughts on a good note, and I'm going to put things aside to fulfill my duties. I'll come back healthily and continue to show you good things. Please be healthy as the weather gets hotter and keep supporting me. Thank you."

Will you miss him while he's gone?