Netizens picked BTS' Jimin as the celebrity they think is most enjoying his work right now.

DC Inside ran a poll from June 7th to the 13th. Jimin received 2458 of 6877 votes (35.7%) to be #1. TVXQ's Yunho was not far behind at #2 with 2053 (29.9%) of the votes. MC Kim Sung Joo wrapped up #3 with 568 votes (8.2%).

Others ranked include Yoo Jae Suk, Jo Jung Suk, and Girl's Day's Hyeri. Do you agree with the results?